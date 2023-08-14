A summer ‘cool’ front will take an edge off the oppressive heat in the next few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A summer cold ‘cool’ front will push through the Piney Woods this evening. This frontal boundary will provide slight heat relief to the Piney Woods for the next couple of days as it ushers in drier air and lower humidity. In turn, this will lead to cooler mornings as wake-up temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be in the upper 60′s. That should help out those air conditioners, even if only for a few hours in the early part of the day.

Daytime highs will still be hot with highs topping out in the upper 90′s to right around 100-degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, this wind shift boundary may be enough to drop our highs back into double digit territory for the first time since July 23rd. That would end our long streak of consecutive 100-degree days dating back to July 24th.

Unfortunately, our prospects for rain with this front are slim-to-none as it comes through mainly dry, offering us no rain relief for a parched Piney Woods.

This cool front will also lead to a temporary halt to the Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories since our heat index values will hover very close to the actual air temperatures.

With our surface winds gradually shifting back to the southeast by Thursday and beyond, the triple digit heat will make a fast return, likely leading to the return of those Excessive Heat Warnings for the back-half of the week and this upcoming weekend.

This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the 102-104-degree range with feels like temperatures reaching around 110-degrees.

There are signs that the heat ridge will shift northward by early next week, leading to a tropical wave and surge of tropical moisture moving toward the Texas coast. It is too early to say how far inland this tropical moisture will go, but it is an encouraging sign that at least some east Texas communities may be able to cash in on a few cooling, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This will be our only hope for any kind of rain activity in the near future.

