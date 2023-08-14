Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County sheriff: Severe fire in Glendale may require evacuation

(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An alert from Trinity County Sheriff said a severe fire may require some evacuations.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in his alert around 2:30 p.m. that a severe fire on North Ghost Branch Road in Glendale may require residents to evacuate. According to the alert, area residents need to be aware of their immediate area and respond appropriately.

A later alert from Wallace said the VFW in Trinity County and Groveton Baptist Church are open as emergency shelters. It also said the fire is growing, and drivers should be aware and yield to emergency vehicles traveling down Glendale roads. There may also be road closings to allow emergency personnel access.

The alert went on to say that Groveton ISD is unsure of whether buses will be able to complete drop-offs. The school said that parents who would like their school to hold students in cafeterias should call their campus offices by 3:45 p.m. at 936-642-1473.

Wallace gave a live update around 3:30 p.m., saying there are 30 to 40 homes within a mile radius of the fire, all in thick wooded areas. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, the fire covers 30 acres and is zero percent contained. Wallace said the area is recently clear-cut and covered in standing timber.

The fire is growing slowly, Wallace said, but spreading in all directions. According to Wallace, many homes could be lost if the fire is not controlled quickly.

“I don’t think there’s anything you’re going to do to protect your property,” he said.

Wallace recommended evacuees take only items like medicine and other readily available necessities. Authorities are only not mandating evacuation as of now.

The alert said that information on the situation will continue to be updated, and updates from Groveton ISD will be found on their Facebook page.

