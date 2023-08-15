Central Heights’ Rodriguez turns in another career performance for 1st place Orioles

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KTRE) - Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez continues to improve in the Major Leagues following a seven-inning performance in the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

Rodriguez gave up one run, three hits, one walk and struck out six as the Orioles maintained a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here are quotes from players involved, according to the Baltimore Orioles website:

“Just the summertime, I guess,” Rodriguez said after the game. “Ever since 2019, in Low-A [Delmarva] to [Double-A] Bowie to everywhere else, I think August has been my best month for velo. So we’re going to keep that going, and, hopefully, we’re going to carry that into September and when October gets here.”

“Just such a huge difference from when he came back -- an amazing job of deliveries, a better tempo of the delivery,” said his manager, Brandon Hyde. “The command is better with his fastball. He’s pitching with way more confidence.”

“Unbelievable. Electric stuff, obviously,” said his teammate, Ryan O’Hearn. “From my angle, it’s cool to see just how effortless it looks. But he was mixing it up, throwing strikes with all his pitches, attacking guys.”The command is better with his fastball. He’s pitching with way more confidence.”

“First of all, he’s throwing 100,” Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. said. “But after that, for me, it was the difference between the slider and the [curveball]. He executed well.”

“Obviously, the defense stands out -- one of the better defending teams in the big leagues,” Rodriguez said. “So that just makes a pitcher’s job really easy. And especially when you’ve got those guys in that lineup stacked up and they’re scoring you some runs. It’s a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.