A cool night will offer us a nice treat from the heat before triple digits return by the end of the week.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s weather, minus some soaking rains, was about as good as it could get for the middle of August thanks to the dry air and low humidity values.

The dry air and clear skies will lead to a comfortable night in the Piney Woods with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60′s.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot, but it will be a dry heat with highs in the upper 90′s, likely coming up just shy of the century mark.

Enjoy this evening and tomorrow because once we get into Thursday and beyond, the triple digit, scorching heat makes a fast return to our region.

With our surface winds gradually shifting back to the southeast by Thursday and beyond, the triple digit heat will make a fast return, likely leading to the return of those Excessive Heat Warnings for the back-half of the week and this upcoming weekend.

This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the 103-106-degree range with feels like temperatures reaching around 110-degrees.

There are signs that the heat ridge will shift northward by early next week, leading to a tropical wave and surge of tropical moisture moving toward the Texas coast. It is too early to say how far inland this tropical moisture will go, but it is an encouraging sign that at least some east Texas communities may be able to cash in on a few cooling, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This will be our only hope for any kind of rain activity in the near future.

In the meantime, keep your sprinkler systems running and try to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.