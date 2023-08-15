Easy 2-ingredient brownies by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These brownies are a healthier alternative to regular ones, as it adds fiber and vitamins while removing the oil and eggs.

They don’t taste like pumpkin; they’re a dense, dark chocolate dessert!

2-ingredient brownies by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

1 box of brownie mix

15 ounce can of pumpkin puree

(optional: 1 cup of chocolate chips, or white chocolate chips, etc.)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a 9x13 inch baking pan with cooking spray

In a mixing bowl, combine brownie mix with pumpkin puree, stirring well until they come together to make thick batter. Make sure to mix well so there are no powdery remnants of the brownie mix in the batter.

Spread batter into the pan. If desired, sprinkle the top with the baking chips, any flavor you have on hand.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool at least 15 minutes before cutting. Enjoy!

