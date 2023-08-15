Timpson’s Terry Bussey will soon announce his commitment

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Mr. Texas High School Football Terry Bussey has said that he will announce where he is heading to on September 28th. The Timpson Bear has no shortage on colleges and just recently East Texas Sports spoke to Timpson head coach Kerry Therwhanger and asked him about his superstar.

You’ve had the opportunity to coach many athletes throughout your career. Have you ever had one as special as Terry?

“No, no, I mean, you know, he just does some things out there that you know, I’d love to take credit for as his coach but, but that I don’t think any coach could take credit for that,” he said. “You know, he’s, he’s blessed with a lot of athletic ability. Along with that, he’s really really intelligent kid. And so you put that intelligence with that God’s gift of athleticism. It’s really, really special.”

And it will be interesting to see which college he decides to go with.

