Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Timpson’s Terry Bussey will soon announce his commitment

Timpson star quarterback Terry Bussey
Timpson star quarterback Terry Bussey(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Mr. Texas High School Football Terry Bussey has said that he will announce where he is heading to on September 28th. The Timpson Bear has no shortage on colleges and just recently East Texas Sports spoke to Timpson head coach Kerry Therwhanger and asked him about his superstar.

You’ve had the opportunity to coach many athletes throughout your career. Have you ever had one as special as Terry?

“No, no, I mean, you know, he just does some things out there that you know, I’d love to take credit for as his coach but, but that I don’t think any coach could take credit for that,” he said. “You know, he’s, he’s blessed with a lot of athletic ability. Along with that, he’s really really intelligent kid. And so you put that intelligence with that God’s gift of athleticism. It’s really, really special.”

And it will be interesting to see which college he decides to go with.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Fire at Lufkin Comfort Suites hotel under investigation
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Ghost Branch Fire’ has grown to 250 acres, may require evacuations

Latest News

Logan Cook is shown riding here in this file photo. (Source: PRCA)
Alto bronc rider finishes in the money at 2 weekend rodeos
FILE - Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) takes a break during their NFL football game...
Cowboys guard Zack Martin agrees to new deal, ending holdout
FILE: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL divisional...
Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot signs with Patriots: report
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the third inning of a...
Shohei Ohtani’s 41st homer leads the Angels to a 2-1 win over the Astros