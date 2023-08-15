Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our summer cold front arrived late yesterday, and we’ll finally feel the effects of it today! Temperatures this morning are already fairing a bit better with most waking up in the 70s rather than the lower 80s. Highs for today will still range in the 90s for most of East Texas, with the exception of a few areas in Deep East Texas still hitting 100°, but should still feel better outside due to the lower humidity behind the cold front. Temperatures will be even comfier on Wednesday morning as we wake up in the upper 60s to lower 70s with another round of 90s during the heat of the day. Be sure to truly enjoy this brief break from the triple digits because southeast winds return on Thursday as well as 100°+ heat. Very hot temperatures will remain in the forecast for the remainder of the week as south winds gradually bring the muggy meter back to uncomfortable levels by the weekend. There is still a very slight chance for rain on Sunday and Monday afternoon, but don’t get your hopes up as 90% of the area likely won’t see a drop either day. Enjoy the temps today!!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.