Getting back to dangerous, triple digit heat as we round out the week, head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a spectacular east Texas morning as we had wake-up temperatures in the middle-to-upper 60′s, making it the coolest morning we have felt since June 11th, which was over two months ago.

Even though it was hot this afternoon, it was a ‘dry’ heat, meaning the heat index was virtually the same reading as the air temperature.

The dry air and clear skies will lead to another comfortable night in the Piney Woods with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60′s.

Thursday will be sunny and scorching hot with highs back in the lower 100′s. We also have Heat Advisories re-issued for many of our deep east Texas counties since the heat index values will be topping out above 105-degrees, again.

With the infamous heat dome moving back overhead to close out the week and remaining in place for the upcoming weekend, we will be seeing temperatures soar up to around 105-108 degrees, threatening some daily record highs in the days ahead. This will also likely lead to the re-issuance of Excessive Heat Warnings for all of deep east Texas as the heat will go back to dangerous levels.

There are signs that the heat ridge will shift northward by early next week, leading to a tropical wave and surge of tropical moisture moving toward the Texas coast. It is too early to say how far inland this tropical moisture will go, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a large area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico for a low-end, 20% chance of tropical cyclone development by early next week. This will be our only hope for any kind of rain activity in the near future.

