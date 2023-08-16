Longview Lobos still figuring out quarterback

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos have big expectations of them for the upcoming season, and they have everything they need ... but who is going to play quarterback?

“We’ve got three young men that are working at quarterback full-time right now. Plus a couple of other options but, it’s not decided yet. We will look at it after the Texas High scrimmage, no man I decide to the week of the game, but Andrew tut. Dede, Williams, and Maverick row have all taken snaps at quarterback with our one off fence.,” said Coach John King. “You know, it is a struggle to try to get all of them equal reps.”

What is for certain on offense, the veteran leadership of Oklahoma-committed RB Taylor Tatum can take away some of the heat in the backfield with an inexperienced QB.

“There is no doubt he is talented and we’re going to ride him. Just can’t ride him in the ground, you got to have them ready for district play. We’re going to try to win every game we playing, but but you also know it’s gonna be a marathon, not a sprint.”

Defense will be the calling card, at least early in the season.

“Well, it should be the strong suit, of our football team. We’ve got six starters back there, two in the deep end of line and four in the secondary.”

That strong suit and the unnamed starting QB open next Thursday on the road versus McKinney High.

