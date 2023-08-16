Lufkin Fire Marshal calls Ellen Trout playground fire ‘suspicious’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A playground on the north end of Ellen Trout Park in Lufkin is closed after a Wednesday morning fire.

According to a release from the city, the Lufkin Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:43 a.m. The department arrived to find a blaze beneath the playground equipment and quickly put it out. According to the release, roughly half the equipment is damaged, with one slide and rock wall destroyed.

The release said the department has responded to parks numerous times in recent weeks due to mulch fires started by cigarette butts. Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman is investigating the cause, which remains unknown, though Jarman noted the fire is suspicious.

“This occurred during a time that the park isn’t heavily frequented which makes a discarded cigarette butt less likely but not impossible,” Jarman said.

Lufkin Parks & Recreation installed a barrier around the playground, and the city asks that residents stay off the equipment until it’s repaired.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should call Jarman at 936-633-0307.

