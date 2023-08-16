Lufkin prepares for Friday scrimmage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers football team is gearing up for their first scrimmage this Friday at home.

Head coach Todd Quick told us what he hopes the team gets out of it.

“Well, we you know, we got to work on ourselves and we get to see somebody else is different and that’s always good, you know, but we’re still working hard on ourself trying to get all the questions answered and get people in the right spot,” he said.

The Lufkin Panthers will be going into Friday scrimmage healthy and Coach Quick plans on keeping it that way as the first game of the season approaches.

“We’re good,” he said. We got everybody. Everybody’s pretty much available right now. And that’s a big thing in the scrimmage. You want to come out healthy and so everybody’s available that first week.”

Is the team surviving having to practice out in this heat?

“Oh yeah,” he said. We started the first day we started it started at 2:30 So we’ve been out in it and they’re they did a good job this summer coming up working in that indoor which is hot as fire but they’re ready and they’ve just they’ve done a really good job of handling it.”

