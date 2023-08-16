Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Lifeguards rescue 11 people after boat breaks in half off Daytona Beach

Lifeguards in Florida helped rescue 11 people after their boat broke into pieces on Saturday. Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida - Lifeguards in Florida helped rescue 11 people after their boat broke into pieces on Saturday.

Volusia County Beaches lifeguards used personal watercraft, surfboards and floatation devices to to rescue 11 boaters who were stuck in the water after their boat broke into two pieces about 200 yards offshore on Saturday.

An aerial video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows lifeguards towing small groups of people toward shore, while others continue clinging to the wreckage of the capsized boat.

Everyone was accounted for and brought safely to shore with only minor scrapes and bruises, according to the sheriff’s office. Lifeguards also brought the boat to shore.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Rep. Matt Schaefer announces he will not seek re-election
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Maui’s death toll enters triple digits as shipping containers are brought in as a makeshift...
Makeshift morgues appear inside burn zones as toll grows
FILE - Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohys’ lawyers respond to Michael Oher’s accusations as he fights conservatorship
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court