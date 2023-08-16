Longview Police Department celebrates 35-year dispatch veteran

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The job of a 911 dispatcher can be one that can determine life or death in some instances.

It’s a job that requires accuracy and the ability to remain calm under pressure.

One East Texas dispatcher was recognized today for exemplifying those traits over a long career that she says is not over.

A gathering at the Longview police station was a celebration of the career of longtime dispatcher Debra Raven.

“When I started, the phone system was totally different from now. We’ve been through a lot of changes,” she says.

Over a 35-year career, Raven has taken thousands of emergency calls, some very memorable.

“The most gratifying is when we’ve had the opportunity for the birth of a child. They call and say ‘my water broke,’ and emergency personnel respond. And there’s a birth. Oh yeah, that’s the most exciting I think.” Raven says.

“She has taken countless thousands of calls on 911. There are probably people on this earth today because of Debra,” says Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone.

“It can be stressful. You have to remain calm when speaking to citizens regardless of what it is they’re calling about,” Raven says.

Along with a certificate she also received dozens of letters from people she has helped in the past.

“Dispatchers, they’re our lifeline. They are the first person somebody is contacting in an emergency,” Boone says.

And it’s a job Raven continues to be dedicated to.

“You don’t hesitate, the most important thing is to get help to them as soon as you can,” Raven said.

Raven says she has no plans to retire, but plans to keep working the very important job.

