Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together

Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A sister and her two brothers got to celebrate a milestone birthday together while also completing their travel goal.

KFYR reports that the Bendalin triplets — Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob — set a goal of seeing 50 states before their 25th birthday.

And after a weekend visit to North Dakota, their goal was complete.

Madeleine Bendalin said they visited North Dakota with 14 of their closest friends to celebrate their 50th state visit and their birthday as a group.

“It’s a nice way for us all to be together,” said Anna Epstein, a family friend.

The Bendalin triplets brought with them a few party favors for the group celebration along with matching hats.

“They [the hats] say the final frontier because it’s our last state,” Jacob Bendalin said.

Cameron Bendalin added, “It’s definitely been an amazing experience. The locals love talking with us, and we love meeting new people. It’s been great.”

The triplets said they caught the travel bug at a young age.

“We grew up in a road trip family,” Jacob Bendalin said.

They’ve traveled to multiple states together along with their parents. But taking this 50th trip together made it a little extra special.

“It’s definitely been an adventure all throughout our lives,” Cameron Bendalin said. “Sharing this experience has been one of a kind.”

Now that the triplets have checked off their 50-state goal they’re starting a new travel goal to visit all of the country’s national parks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
Damaged playground equipment from Wednesday morning fire.
Lufkin Fire Marshal calls Ellen Trout playground fire ‘suspicious’
brain eating amoeba
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba

Latest News

A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold sandwiches to spare his team from using the...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
Kaitlin Collar (left) and Julia Collmorgen talk about their experience in the aftermath of...
WATCH: Maui residents speak about island morale, efforts to begin rebuilding
FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with...
District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires