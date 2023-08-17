Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities find the vehicle of suspects who shot a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

Suspects still at large
Terran Green, James Green
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police have located the 2016 Ford Escape, the vehicle used by two suspects following the shooting of a Harris Couty Sherrif’s Office Deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34, And James Green, 37, who fled in the vehicle after shooting the deputy twice during the stop at 7:39 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 13600 block of Homestead Road.

EMS arrived and provided aid to the deputy until he was airlifted to a hospital.

HCSO Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference that the deputy was in surgery and his condition was listed as critical but stable. The 29-year-old deputy was shot at least twice in his upper torso.

Terran Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

James Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

