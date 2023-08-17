Authorities find the vehicle of suspects who shot a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police have located the 2016 Ford Escape, the vehicle used by two suspects following the shooting of a Harris Couty Sherrif’s Office Deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34, And James Green, 37, who fled in the vehicle after shooting the deputy twice during the stop at 7:39 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 13600 block of Homestead Road.

We continue to work and the manhunt continues.



Overnight, our @HCSOTexas deputy underwent surgery, he remains in critical but stable condition. Please continue to pray for him and his family.



The Ford Escape SUV was located.



Be on the lookout for Terrence and James



1/2 pic.twitter.com/CBWCv6o2GJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2023

EMS arrived and provided aid to the deputy until he was airlifted to a hospital.

HCSO Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference that the deputy was in surgery and his condition was listed as critical but stable. The 29-year-old deputy was shot at least twice in his upper torso.

Terran Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

James Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

