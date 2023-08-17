Dangerous heat returns with a vengeance as we round out the week, head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the infamous heat dome moving back overhead and strengthening its grip on Texas, we will be seeing temperatures soar up to around 105-108 degrees the next few days, threatening some daily record highs in the process. This will also likely lead to the extension of Excessive Heat Warnings for all of deep east Texas as the heat will go back to dangerous levels as it comes back with a vengeance.

There are signs that the heat ridge will shift northward by early next week, leading to a tropical wave and surge of tropical moisture moving toward the Texas coast. It is too early to say how far inland this tropical moisture will go, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a large area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico for a low-end, 30% chance of tropical cyclone development by early next week. This will be our only hope for any kind of rain activity in the near future.

In the meantime, keep your sprinkler systems running and try to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.

