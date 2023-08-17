Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dangerous heat returns with a vengeance as we round out the week, head into the weekend

Weather Where You Live
Triple digit heat returns with a vengeance as we venture into the third weekend of August.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the infamous heat dome moving back overhead and strengthening its grip on Texas, we will be seeing temperatures soar up to around 105-108 degrees the next few days, threatening some daily record highs in the process.  This will also likely lead to the extension of Excessive Heat Warnings for all of deep east Texas as the heat will go back to dangerous levels as it comes back with a vengeance.

There are signs that the heat ridge will shift northward by early next week, leading to a tropical wave and surge of tropical moisture moving toward the Texas coast.  It is too early to say how far inland this tropical moisture will go, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a large area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico for a low-end, 30% chance of tropical cyclone development by early next week.  This will be our only hope for any kind of rain activity in the near future.

In the meantime, keep your sprinkler systems running and try to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
Damaged playground equipment from Wednesday morning fire.
Lufkin Fire Marshal calls Ellen Trout playground fire ‘suspicious’
brain eating amoeba
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
Very Hot Temperatures through the weekend.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Very Hot Temperatures through the weekend.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips