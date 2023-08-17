Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ERCOT requests Texans conserve energy

ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safely able to do so.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for 3 - 8 p.m. Aug. 17, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand and lower reserves due to low wind generation.

ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safely able to do so. The council said they are not currently in emergency operations.

Graph of projected supply and demand for energy on Aug. 17.
Graph of projected supply and demand for energy on Aug. 17.(ERCOT)

For more information, energy-saving tips and to sign up for #TXANS notifications, visit the ERCOT website.

