Nacogdoches County to look at cost-of-living adjustments for full-time employees

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Commissioners are nearly a month away from adopting a new budget for the 2024 year.

Wednesday morning, on day three of the Nacogdoches County budget workshop, the court discussed whether the county can afford a 4% cost-of-living pay adjustment for full-time county employees.

“I don’t think we need to go anything below 4% for our employees of Nacogdoches County at this time,” said PCT. 1 commissioner Jerry Williamson.

County Judge Greg Sowell said no one is immune to paying the high gas prices, groceries, and everyday bills.

“You’ve seen it at the gas pumps. You have no way to predict these things. Not right now, as unstable as the economy is, in my opinion,” said Sowell.

If adopted, the increased pay adjustment would affect 246 positions funded by the commissioners’ court and increase taxpayers’ tax rate.

After reviewing tax appraisal estimates, PCT. 3 Commissioner Robin Dawley shared his thoughts to budget in the increase pay adjustment.

“We certainly want to reward our people. We’d love to do better, however, we’re taxpayers too,” Dawley said.

PCT. 4 commissioner Mark Harkness said the increase would help the county continue providing their services.

“At this point in time, that 4% is probably not keeping up with inflation, but it’s definitely going to help some people, and it keeps us from having to take too much from the taxpayers to do that,” Harkness said.

No motion was made Wednesday. The court is scheduled to vote on the proposed tax rate on Aug. 22.

