Officer allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Laredo Police Officer’s Assoc. according to affidavit

Gerardo Jalomo Jr.
Gerardo Jalomo Jr.(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An investigation began in 2021 and when the FBI took over in the investigation in 2022, they had reached out to then LPOA president Ramiro Parades about the suspicious financial transaction.

According to the affidavit, Parades told the Texas Rangers that December 2022 the LPOA board of directors authorized Gerardo Jalomo Jr. to withdraw funds from the association general account to pay approved COVID-19 stipends to LPD officers.

Parades also gave Jalomo his LPOA debit card to withdraw funds from the association general account for the COVID-19 stipend, in turn Jalomo opened an LPOA cash app, to distribute the funds to the officers for the stipend.

Parades stated Jalomo did not have access to the association bank accounts.

In the document, it alleges Parades also claimed the association board of directors authorized Jalomo to transfer COVID-19 stipend payments to the association members using Jalomo’s personal bank account.

At that time, Parades believed the financial documents were in good standing and there was no unexplained loss of funds.

However, in January 2023, Parades was informed by the Texas Rangers that through an investigation it was found that a balance of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 was missing from the association’s account and received by Jalomo.

In February, Parades stated the association voted to file charges against Jalomo.

Those claims were also confirmed by the new LPOA president Heriberto Avalos that the members had voted to file charges against Jalomo.

Parades passed away February 8th, 2023.

The Texas Ranger also interviewed the former association treasurer, Nancy Castillo, who reviewed the association financial records and provided the Texas Rangers with documents relating to the association.

Castillo told the agency that Jalomo did not have authority to issue and sign financial checks for the association but knew that Jalomo had access to the association’s cash app account.

The documents state that Castillo was unaware if Jalomo was authorized to transfer LPOA funds into Jalomo’s bank account.

Castillo stated that there were “multiple unauthorized financial transactions and the unaccounted or missing LPOA money that totaled $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.”

The Texas Rangers also questioned Jalomo’s ex-wife who said Jalomo claimed the unexplained fund in their account came from a “college reimbursement” and told her “Not to worry.”

Finally, the Texas Rangers questioned Jalomo on the missing funds and Jalomo stated that he used that account to pay members stipend for COVID-19 relief and medical hardships.

The Texas Rangers found that Jalomo had completed “over 20 financial transactions to appropriate money from the association” and Jalomo “intended to deprive LPOA of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.”

