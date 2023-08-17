Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Ted Cruz speaks on DETCOG visit, safe return of Niger missionaries

Sen. Ted Cruz visited Deep East Texas Thursday to speak with DETCOG.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Sen. Ted Cruz visited Deep East Texas Thursday to speak with DETCOG.

During his press conference after the meeting, Cruz shared his thoughts on DETCOG’s views of increased jobs and wages for citizens, which he said matches his own values. He also commented on the safe return of the Lufkin missionaries to Niger, which he played a part in assisting.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
Damaged playground equipment from Wednesday morning fire.
Lufkin Fire Marshal calls Ellen Trout playground fire ‘suspicious’
brain eating amoeba
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba
Nacogdoches City Council approves $43.9M bond election
Nacogdoches City Council approves $43.9M bond election

Latest News

Sen. Ted Cruz visited Deep East Texas Thursday to speak with DETCOG.
Ted Cruz speaks on DETCOG visit, safe return of Niger missionaries
ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safely able to do so.
ERCOT requests Texans conserve energy
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe