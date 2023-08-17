Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces

The plan is to confiscate the marijuana and release the person if they are in possession of less than two ounces and are non-violent.
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to free up officers and cut down on criminal charges for students coming from out of state.(MGN)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Police Department notified the Board of Regents about a change they are making to marijuana enforcement.

During a meeting Wednesday night, UPD Chief Mike Johnson told the Regents that non-violent marijuana arrests under two ounces are infrequently pursued after charges are filed. This is why UPD will no longer look to immediately arrest someone they encounter with the possession.

The plan is to confiscate the marijuana and release the person if they are in possession of less than two ounces and are non-violent. The case will then be brought to the County Attorney for review. If they determine charges are necessary, a warrant will be signed and UPD will make contact with the subject.

Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to free up officers and cut down on criminal charges for students coming from out of state.

“I think that’s best for those that are involved, especially when we have so many students coming from different areas where it is not a crime for them to possess certain amounts of marijuana so they get here and it’s a different concept for them and they’re trying to grasp that and we’re trying to work through that with them,” he said.

There was support from multiple Regents for the move, including Chancellor John Sharp. Sharp shared a story of a young student years back who stole his vehicle. Instead of calling law enforcement, Sharp said he helped the man get into counseling and prevented a permanent record. Now, Sharp said the man is a very successful engineer in Houston.

“I agree with what Regent Graham and Hernandez were talking about,” Sharp said. “They’re 18-20 years old, we’ve got to cut them some slack without putting an arrest record on them if they’re not a danger to everybody else in my opinion.”

According to records for the Brazos County Detention Center, marijuana possession under two ounces is the most common arrest.

During the same meeting, the Texas A&M University Police Chief and Greg Hartman, the Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives for the Texas A&M System, also discussed a need to hire additional law enforcement officers.

Hartman said the department arrests hundreds of people each year and from May 2021- May 2022, UPD responded to 8,844 calls for service, meaning an average of 245 calls per patrol officer.

Johnson and Hartman said officers are tasked with working large events, responding to calls on campus, and helping assist off campus.

“We have Century Square, we have an airport, we have RELLIS where we help to provide service with a contract with the system, we have the Health Science Center with those kinds of areas too,” Hartman said.

Centurion Solutions conducted a review of the department and advised that it increase staffing, improve facilities and update technology.

Johnson said the plan is to add 10 officers each year over the next five years with a goal of having 140 officers.

The department also says improvements are underway for surveillance cameras on campus.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
Damaged playground equipment from Wednesday morning fire.
Lufkin Fire Marshal calls Ellen Trout playground fire ‘suspicious’
brain eating amoeba
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba
Nacogdoches City Council approves $43.9M bond election
Nacogdoches City Council approves $43.9M bond election

Latest News

A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Temperatures start a warming trend today
UT Tyler School of Medicine offering 'Pathways to Medicine' as solution to physician shortage
UT Tyler School of Medicine launches ‘Pathways to Medicine’ program to help aspiring doctors
Starting September first, boating while intoxicated with a child under 15 will be punishable by...
Boating while intoxicated with minor changes to state felony Sept. 1