UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway

By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A UPS was rear-ended by a semitruck on an interstate highway Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers.

Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on its side.

The driver and passenger of the semitruck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the driver of the UPS truck was OK.

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.

