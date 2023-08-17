WATCH: Bus fire cuts off highway with wall of flame in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (KLTV) - Passengers fled as flames grew around a bus in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, eventually dividing the highway as the fire spread across the lanes.

The fire was caused by an electrical malfunction, reports indicated, and no one was severely hurt. Video shared by the Ministry of Justice and Security of the City of Buenos Aires shows the bus first marked by a rising cloud of smoke, then catching flame.

The fire spread across the lanes of the highway, forming a harsh line as other drivers attempted to rush past, each causing the flames to flare up, before one side of the highway became completely impassable.

The end of the video shows responders arriving to extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.