Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: ‘Stories of Survival’: Hawaii News Now special showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui

Maui Wildfire Disaster
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss. To put the disaster into perspective, HNN has put together a new special that gathers the stories of survivors, relief workers and the community that’s struggling in the aftermath.

FULL DOCUMENTARY:

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.

“Maui Wildlife Disaster: Stories of Survival” showcases the perseverance of the residents of West Maui — and highlights what everyone can do to help them recover.

To help those impacted by the wildfire, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Rep. Matt Schaefer announces he will not seek re-election
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Semi Vs Metal Pole
“She has taken countless thousands of calls on 911. There are probably people on this earth...
Longview Police Department celebrates 35-year dispatch veteran
Tyler drivers adjust to new speed limits around 13 schools
Tyler drivers adjust to new speed limits around 13 schools