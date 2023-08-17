Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Surveillance video shows victim forced to ground during alleged robbery at Houston store

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Credit: Houston Police Department/TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Houston police say that a convenience store patron was forced to the ground and robbed of their phone and cash. Store surveillance footage shows the suspects entering the store at around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23. They are said to have fled the scene in a white SUV.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

