Blazing sunshine and excessive heat will be on tap this third weekend of August

Weather Where You Live
A scorching, blazing weekend lies ahead for the Piney Woods of deep east Texas.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the infamous heat dome strengthening and situated over Texas this weekend, we will be seeing temperatures soar up to around 106-110 degrees, threatening some daily record highs in the days ahead.  The all-time record high is 110, and we are forecasting 109 on Sunday.

Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through this weekend as dangerous heat levels will be here to stay.

There are signs that the heat ridge will shift northward by early next week, leading to a tropical wave and surge of tropical moisture moving toward the Texas coast.  It is too early to say how far inland this tropical moisture will go, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a large area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico for a modest, 40% chance of tropical cyclone development by early next week.

Unfortunately, the latest model runs steer this tropical wave into far south Texas, which would keep us high and dry and prevent us from cashing in on any tropical rain showers.

In the meantime, keep your sprinkler systems running and try to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

