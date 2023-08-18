Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas company creates high school training program to solve employee shortage

east texas refrigeration high school program
east texas refrigeration high school program(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses across the country are facing a shortage of employees, including here in East Texas.

East Texas Refrigeration knows about the challenges of hiring, with a total of 98 employees and five open positions.

“There’s not just people beating down your door with five or ten years of experience. So it’s always a challenge to find people to do a high demand job.” said Service Manager Jamie Lowe.

So, the company is tackling the issue through its first summer high school program to give students an opportunity in the trades early on.

Lowe said, “There’s a push in society today to make sure that they know they have other options other than going into $200-250,000 of debt, that they have options out there. Work-based learning is one of the options that you don’t have to go to college.”

Six students from Whitehouse and Chapel Hill school districts have put 300 hours into learning about HVAC and getting field experience, while also getting paid throughout the internship.

“Well, I learned that, I feel like I learn pretty fast you know like I feel like I’m catching on to most of it pretty fast.”

Daniel Waddleton graduated from Chapel Hill High School in May. He now works full-time for East Texas Refrigeration after completing the program.

“I mean it’s special you know. Just to have that opportunity to be able to do this instead of having to go to trade school and search for a job. It could take months you know. It means a lot.” said Daniel.

The company says they have seen almost a one hundred percent increase in entry level job applications after this program.

“Well, that was the whole goal starting out was to basically have a bullpen so we had employees to choose from. If it’s hard to find them; we want to make them and give them an opportunity to stay here.” said Lowe.

East Texas Refrigeration said the average starting pay is around $15 an hour. They plan to continue the program for years to come in hopes to reach other East Texas schools.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986

Latest News

Firefighters Rehab Bus
Christopher Hardy Sentence
“With all natural and normal causes ruled out, we feel that there could have been foul play...
‘Ghost Branch Fire’ in Trinity County may have been caused by foul play
Authorities said foul play may have been involved to cause the “Ghost Branch Fire” that burned...
‘Ghost Branch Fire’ in Trinity County may have been caused by foul play