East Texas company creates high school training program to solve employee shortage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses across the country are facing a shortage of employees, including here in East Texas.

East Texas Refrigeration knows about the challenges of hiring, with a total of 98 employees and five open positions.

“There’s not just people beating down your door with five or ten years of experience. So it’s always a challenge to find people to do a high demand job.” said Service Manager Jamie Lowe.

So, the company is tackling the issue through its first summer high school program to give students an opportunity in the trades early on.

Lowe said, “There’s a push in society today to make sure that they know they have other options other than going into $200-250,000 of debt, that they have options out there. Work-based learning is one of the options that you don’t have to go to college.”

Six students from Whitehouse and Chapel Hill school districts have put 300 hours into learning about HVAC and getting field experience, while also getting paid throughout the internship.

“Well, I learned that, I feel like I learn pretty fast you know like I feel like I’m catching on to most of it pretty fast.”

Daniel Waddleton graduated from Chapel Hill High School in May. He now works full-time for East Texas Refrigeration after completing the program.

“I mean it’s special you know. Just to have that opportunity to be able to do this instead of having to go to trade school and search for a job. It could take months you know. It means a lot.” said Daniel.

The company says they have seen almost a one hundred percent increase in entry level job applications after this program.

“Well, that was the whole goal starting out was to basically have a bullpen so we had employees to choose from. If it’s hard to find them; we want to make them and give them an opportunity to stay here.” said Lowe.

East Texas Refrigeration said the average starting pay is around $15 an hour. They plan to continue the program for years to come in hopes to reach other East Texas schools.

