Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Firefighters battling 300-acre fire at Fort Cavazos

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos emergency crews have been fighting a 300-plus acre fire in a range since Thursday.

The fire department on post is monitoring the situation and “conducting offensive and defensive efforts from the air to suppress and contain the fire as necessary.”

Officials report the fire is currently 30 percent contained. Video provided by the U.S. Army post shows a CH-47 Chinook helicopter dropping water on the flames.

“Ground targets, such as non-usable shipping containers, which have caught fire in the area, are causing excessive black smoke,” officials said.

Officials said the fire currently poses no immediate risk of crossing the post’s boundaries, “nor does it pose an immediate threat to life or property.”

Fort Cavazos Fire.
Fort Cavazos Fire.(Photos provided to KWTX. Do not use without permission.)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986

Latest News

As temperatures soar, firefighters are facing a very dangerous risk: heat stress. In Tyler,...
Rehab bus helps Tyler firefighters cool down while working in dangerous summer heat
Long-time Tyler veterinarian Dr. Gary Spence says his hospital, Spence and White Veterinary...
East Texas animals with traumatic pasts need special care
When a corn field comes to mind it’s easy to think of rolling hills and acres of crops. But if...
Tyler man makes business pop with tiny cornfield in city
Christopher Hardy, Jr. was given the maximum prison sentence after being found guilty of...
Tyler man gets maximum prison sentence for fatal 2021 crash
East Texas company creates high school training program to solve employee shortage
East Texas company creates high school training program to solve employee shortage