Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Friday’s Weather: Record breaking highs will be possible today

Record breaking highs will be possible today. Dangerous heat is expected the weekend as well.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have a very hot day on tap for our Friday, as muggy 70s this morning will lead to highs ranging anywhere from 103°-107°. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for today as we can expect even higher heat index values, likely in a range of 105°-112°+, thanks to the quick increase in unpleasant humidity. Please take this dangerous heat seriously by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and limiting your time outdoors. Children, pets, and the elderly should be watched closely as they are more susceptible to this nasty heat. Dangerously hot temperatures will continue well into the weekend with ample sunshine and dry conditions for all. We are watching for some potential development in the Gulf of Mexico which might bring some scattered rain to parts of Texas sometime next week, although for now any kind of coverage for East Texas looks very limited while highs remain at or above 100°. Folks, we’re more than halfway done with August. Here is hoping that we get a decent cool down sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size, part of Hwy 842 still closed
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Terran Green
MANHUNT OVER: Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County captured
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986

Latest News

Lufkin native Julia Collmorgen and her neighbor Caitlin Carroll are taking shelter east of...
Former East Texan, her friend discuss moving forward in Maui by helping community
National Non-Profit Day is recognized every year on Aug. 17. It's a day to celebrate and...
East Texas Food Bank CEO talks about the importance of National Non-Profit Day
At 7 a.m. sharp, Kilgore Police pulled barricades onto Highway 259.
Kilgore ISD reroutes buses due to road closure, bridge construction
A Wills Point man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 1986 murder of a teenage...
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986