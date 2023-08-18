Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Ghost Branch Fire’ in Trinity County may have been caused by foul play

Authorities said foul play may have been involved to cause the “Ghost Branch Fire” that burned more than 250 acres on Monday.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities said foul play may have been involved to cause the “Ghost Branch Fire” that burned more than 250 acres on Monday.

A fire on North Ghost Branch Road in the Glendale community threatened 30 to 40 homes on Aug. 14, as flames that began in a clear-cut area spread to the nearby woods. Although a mandatory evacuation was not imposed, residents were urged to leave, and the Texas A&M Forest Service sent multiple aircraft and dozers to help contain the fire. Having burned about 30 acres at 3:30 p.m., the fire grew to about 250 acres by 7 p.m. and was not under control until nearly 10 p.m., when the forest service said it was 90% contained. Sheriff Woody Wallace suggested residents in that area not return home for the night, in case of more flare ups.

Friday, Wallace said the official cause of the fire has been ruled “undetermined,” noting that authorities “cannot rule out incendiary.”

“With all natural and normal causes ruled out, we feel that there could have been foul play involved,” Wallace said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424. People also have the option to call Trinity County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 936-639-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.

