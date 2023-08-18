Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Head of Maui emergency management resigns; death toll for Hawaii wildfires remains at 111

In a news release Thursday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced the head of the Maui...
In a news release Thursday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, Administrator Herman Andaya, resigned from his position.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned effectively immediately amid sharp critiques of his handling of the wildfire disaster.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen made the announcement in a news release Thursday.

Administrator Herman Andaya cited “health reasons” in his resignation.

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said.

Andaya has faced mounting questions about his leadership.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Andaya defended the decision not to activate emergency sirens in Lahaina, saying activating the sirens would have “sent people fleeing into fire.”

According to KHNL, the sirens are considered “all-hazards,” including for wildfires.

Andaya’s whereabouts on the night of the wildfire are also raising concerns.

His resignation leaves Maui without an emergency management head as recovery teams continue the grueling work of recovering remains from the wreckage of what was Lahaina’s historic center.

As of Thursday, the death toll in the disaster stands at 111. But with hundreds still missing, authorities concede that number is almost certain to rise.

Officials say among the dead are entire families whose bodies were found huddled in cars or in homes, underscoring the speed of the wildfire and the lack of a warning.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews respond to fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size, part of Hwy 842 still closed
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
LIVE: Standoff in Houston continues with suspect believed to have shot 3 law enforcement officers in past 24 hours

Latest News

National Non-Profit Day is recognized every year on Aug. 17. It's a day to celebrate and...
East Texas Food Bank CEO talks about the importance of National Non-Profit Day
A Wills Point man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 1986 murder of a teenage...
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
At 7 a.m. sharp, Kilgore Police pulled barricades onto Highway 259.
Kilgore ISD reroutes buses due to road closure, bridge construction
Roadwork, traffic cause concern for business owners in Gladewater
Roadwork, traffic cause concern for business owners in Gladewater
A new law will soon keep animal cruelty offenders from owning pets for 5 years after their...
New law will prevent people with animal cruelty convictions from owning pets