San Antonio couple indicted in connection with fatal dog attack

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas couple is facing charges after a dog attack left an elderly man dead earlier this year.

The victim’s family says they want to see justice in the case and more awareness about dangerous dogs.

San Antonio Fire Crews found 81-year-old Ramon Najera being attacked by dogs, bloody and injured in a west side neighborhood, he later died from his injuries.

His wife Juanita Najersa was also attacked and taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The Najera family says she has recovered physically but is still emotionally fragile and heartbroken.

The dog owners Christian Moreno and his wife Abilene Schneider were indicted Wednesday for attack by dangerous dogs, causing death and reckless bodily injury to the elderly.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales says the coupler did not have proper fencing to keep the dogs from escaping.

“Failing to appropriately restrain their dogs, maintaining a fence of inadequate height, and maintaining a fence with numerous holes in areas which their dogs could enter and exit the fence,” said Gonzales.

In current budget talks, the city is discussing additional funding for animal care services, so they can respond to more dangerous dog calls.

Currently, Animal Control Services has the staff to respond to less than half the calls it receives.

Ramon Najera, the couple’s son, is glad ACS is trying to put more boots on the ground but wants them to also inform people how to make a complaint about a dangerous dog.

“We still have to put an affidavit if people don’t know that still. So it’s just making the community more educated about some of the processes,” said the son.

Governor Greg Abbott vetoed HB4759, The Ramon Najera Act, which would make those affidavits anonymous and easier for animal care services to remove dangerous dogs.

Najera says he is frustrated by the decision.

“Everybody was in agreement. And then so it took one single person to knock it down. So that’s a disappointment,” said Ramon Najera.

If the couple is convicted, they could be facing over 20 years behind bars. They are out on bond and awaiting their day in court.

