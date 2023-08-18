Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Suspect in Maryland woman’s homicide linked to Los Angeles attack, sheriff’s office says

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators in Maryland released video of a suspect in the homicide of Rachel Morin.

The body of the 37-year-old mother of five was found earlier this month at a popular Harford County, Maryland, hiking trail.

Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect has not been positively identified, but Maryland authorities said he can be seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles.

According to investigators, DNA matched evidence tied to a home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles in March.

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles. (WJZ)

Officials are hoping someone will recognize the man and help solve the crime.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has dark hair with a muscular build.

Investigators believe he acted alone.

Rachel Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Rachel Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.(Harford County Sheriff's Office)

Police have not said whether Morin was targeted or if the crime was random.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews respond to fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size, part of Hwy 842 still closed
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
Standoff in Houston continues with suspect believed to have shot 3 law enforcement officers in past 24 hours
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring havoc to parts of the West Coast this weekend.
Hurricane Hilary intensifying in Pacific Ocean
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Rachel Morin investigation: DNA match found
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Suspect in woman's murder caught on camera