WATCH: Florida deputy rescues man from ocean after plane crash

A sheriff’s deputy raced his boat out to rescue a solo pilot who crashed offshore the Florida Keys. Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
From TMX

KEY WEST, Florida - A sheriff’s deputy raced his boat out to rescue a solo pilot who crashed offshore the Florida Keys on Sunday.

The crash was reported in the waters of the Lower Keys at around 10:18 a.m. Sunday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot was treading water for over an hour before he was located.

Body-worn camera video shared by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Trevor Pike finally locating the pilot approximately three miles off Sawyer Key.

Pike pulls the pilot, identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando, onto the boat.

“Thanks, man. I appreciate it,” Barney says. Pike gives him a life vest and asks what happened.

“No clue, I had about 50 gallons of fuel on board,” Barney says, adding that he was flying to Key West to pick up a friend.

Barney was transported to waiting paramedics at Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key. He did not have life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Barney was alone flying an Aero Commander 500, which sank, the sheriff’s office said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

