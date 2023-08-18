Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin considers short-term rental ordinance for inspections, fees to ensure safety

City council members are working to approve an ordinance for short-term rental properties in Lufkin.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City council members are working to approve an ordinance for short-term rental properties in Lufkin. With the increase in short-term rentals, the city believes applying regulations are needed. Lufkin’s Public Information Officer Jessica Pebsworth explained the effect this could have on local neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986

Latest News

City council members are working to approve an ordinance for short-term rental properties in...
WebXtra: Lufkin considers short-term rental ordinance for inspections, fees to ensure safety
Indecent exposure
Lufkin police ask for public help identifying man accused of indecent exposure
East Texas Ag News: Planning ahead in case of short hay supplies
The flames reached within feet of houses along Highway 103, but firefighters quickly contained...
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size