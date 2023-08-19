Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brewers play the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Milwaukee Brewers (66-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (72-50, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-8, 4.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -143, Brewers +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has a 72-50 record overall and a 42-22 record at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .463 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Milwaukee is 66-57 overall and 33-30 on the road. The Brewers have a 25-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 30 home runs while slugging .509. Corey Seager is 15-for-42 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 28 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Brewers. Carlos Santana is 6-for-41 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

