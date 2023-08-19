Lake Waco Wetlands struggling to hold water

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lake Waco Wetlands were created as a safe haven where various species of animals and plants could thrive.

Nora Schell, the Lake Waco Wetlands Program Coordinator, works in the wetlands every day and says, that while much of the wildlife still remains, the land has run dry.

“This is a man-made wetland, so we have to pump up water into this particular wetland in order for the water to flow all the way through the 300 acres that we lease out here,” said Schell.

By design, water is supposed to be pumped from the Bosque River, into the wetlands and, eventually, back into Lake Waco.

The water levels in the Bosque River, however, are so low that water isn’t making its way into the wetlands or the lake.

Jessica Emmett-Sellers, with the City of Waco, says this could eventually impact most of the Waco area.

“Lake Waco is our primary drinking water source. So that’s the number one way we’re getting water to Waco and surrounding areas,” said Emmitt-Sellers.

“So, it’s super important, right now, for us to monitor that lake level,” Emmitt-Sellers said, “Because we have to have enough water to do the things that are most important.”

In the barren landscape, there is one small oasis, a pond that Schell keeps up herself in order to continue to do research.

“You can tell it’s teeming with dragon flies, damsel flies, some hornets, and yellow jackets as well,” said Schell.

As it currently stands, Lake Waco is about ten feet low, placing the city in it’s second stage of water restrictions.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.