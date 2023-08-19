Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Saint Louis City SC faces Austin after shutout win

A game after shutting out Inter Miami 3-0, Saint Louis City SC plays Austin
(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin FC (9-9-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (13-8-2, first in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis -115, Austin FC +277, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 3-0, Saint Louis City SC plays Austin.

Saint Louis is 9-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nicholas Gioacchini paces the top-scoring team in Western Conference action with eight goals. Saint Louis has a conference-high 43 goals.

Austin is 7-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin has a 3-0-0 record in games it records more than two goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Saint Louis won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gioacchini has eight goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has six goals and three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Klauss (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured), Emiliano Rigoni (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Hudson ISD officer dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Indecent exposure
Lufkin police ask for public help identifying man accused of indecent exposure on Azalea Trail
Crews respond to fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size
east texas refrigeration high school program
East Texas company creates high school training program to solve employee shortage
“With all natural and normal causes ruled out, we feel that there could have been foul play...
‘Ghost Branch Fire’ in Trinity County may have been caused by foul play

Latest News

In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers
Texas Rangers
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain