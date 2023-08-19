Saint Louis City SC faces Austin after shutout win

Austin FC (9-9-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (13-8-2, first in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis -115, Austin FC +277, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 3-0, Saint Louis City SC plays Austin.

Saint Louis is 9-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nicholas Gioacchini paces the top-scoring team in Western Conference action with eight goals. Saint Louis has a conference-high 43 goals.

Austin is 7-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin has a 3-0-0 record in games it records more than two goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Saint Louis won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gioacchini has eight goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has six goals and three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Klauss (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured), Emiliano Rigoni (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.