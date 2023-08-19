Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny and hot today. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the entire area, and it is possible we will come close to breaking all-time record high temperatures in East Texas this weekend. Please, take the heat seriously. If you’ll be outdoors this weekend, make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. If you’re working outside, make sure to take breaks often. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies; temperatures cool into the low 80s and upper 70s overnight. Sunday will be mostly the same as today, again nearing the all-time record high territory. We’ll cool down slightly for the work week, but highs will still be in the triple digits. Expect a few passing clouds from time to time this weekend, and more so next week. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast for the next seven days. Fire Danger remains Very High for all of East Texas, and burn bans are in effect for nearly the entire area. Please, be safe in the heat and be mindful of the fire situation this weekend. Have a great day.

