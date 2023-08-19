Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Excessive Heat Warning today. Nearing all-time record high temperatures.
Excessive Heat Warning today. Nearing all-time record high temperatures.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny and hot today. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the entire area, and it is possible we will come close to breaking all-time record high temperatures in East Texas this weekend. Please, take the heat seriously. If you’ll be outdoors this weekend, make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. If you’re working outside, make sure to take breaks often. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies; temperatures cool into the low 80s and upper 70s overnight. Sunday will be mostly the same as today, again nearing the all-time record high territory. We’ll cool down slightly for the work week, but highs will still be in the triple digits. Expect a few passing clouds from time to time this weekend, and more so next week. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast for the next seven days. Fire Danger remains Very High for all of East Texas, and burn bans are in effect for nearly the entire area. Please, be safe in the heat and be mindful of the fire situation this weekend. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Hudson ISD officer dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Indecent exposure
Lufkin police ask for public help identifying man accused of indecent exposure on Azalea Trail
Crews respond to fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
“With all natural and normal causes ruled out, we feel that there could have been foul play...
‘Ghost Branch Fire’ in Trinity County may have been caused by foul play

Latest News

Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 8-19-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Blazing sunshine and excessive heat will be on tap this third weekend of August
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook