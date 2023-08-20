Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Adames leads Brewers against the Rangers after 4-hit outing

The Milwaukee Brewers play the Texas Rangers after Willy Adames had four hits against the Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milwaukee Brewers (67-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (72-51, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (12-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -205, Brewers +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Texas Rangers after Willy Adames had four hits on Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Texas has a 72-51 record overall and a 42-23 record at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .340 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee is 34-30 in road games and 67-57 overall. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.02.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .278 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .286 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 67 RBI. Adames is 12-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Hudson ISD officer dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
east texas refrigeration high school program
East Texas company creates high school training program to solve employee shortage
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Tell us about a wonderful nurse in your life

Latest News

In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers
Texas Rangers
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain