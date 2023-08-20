Arp native, Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffers torn ACL

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - DeMarvion Overshown suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night, according to ESPN.

The network said the injury took place while Overshown was making a tackle in the second series of the game, when his knee appeared to buckle. He reportedly walked off the field on his own, but then was taken to the locker room in a cart and did not re-appear.

ESPN said an MRI on Sunday confirmed the injury.

Overshown was the Cowboys’ third-round draft pick, No. 90 overall, in the spring after a five-year career at Texas in which he played safety, linebacker and pass-rusher.

Without Overshown, ESPN said the Cowboys are left with Leighton Vander Esch as the most experienced player.

KLTV’s Michael Coleman interviewed Overshown recently at Cowboys Camp in Oxnard, California.

