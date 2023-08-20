Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders

Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson speaks on HB 2238, which relates to the licensing and regulation of dog and cat breeders.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson speaks on HB 2238, which relates to the licensing and regulation of dog and cat breeders.

The new bill will reduce the number of adult intact female dogs or cats that a person engaged in breeding is allowed to have before being required to have a license, from 11 animals to 5.

Breeding facilities must be licensed by January 2024. Failing to comply can result in shutdowns and fines.

The new law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Hudson ISD officer dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
1 injured in shooting in Nacogdoches parking lot
east texas refrigeration high school program
East Texas company creates high school training program to solve employee shortage
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week

Latest News

Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson
WebXtra: House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders
Sheeran stopped by the LEGO store and performed his hit “Lego House.” Credit: @nicole.este /...
WATCH: Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego Store at Mall of America
Dry grasses are the perfect fuel for wildfires.
National Weather Service issues East Texas fire danger statement for Sunday, Red Flag Warnings for Monday
Palwasha Sharwani, executive director of Emgage Texas, left, and A.J. Durrani, right, a Harris...
Houstonians worry new laws will deter voters who don’t recall the hard-won fight for voting rights