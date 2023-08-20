House bill changes licensing rules for dog, cat breeders

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Founder of St. Francis Animal Rescue Ann Doyle-Anderson speaks on HB 2238, which relates to the licensing and regulation of dog and cat breeders.

The new bill will reduce the number of adult intact female dogs or cats that a person engaged in breeding is allowed to have before being required to have a license, from 11 animals to 5.

Breeding facilities must be licensed by January 2024. Failing to comply can result in shutdowns and fines.

The new law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

