Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve reaches 2,000 career hits

Astros star Jose Altuve has reached 2,000 career hits, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By JOSHUA KOCH
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has reached 2,000 career hits, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Altuve hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning against Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert on Saturday night. He was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double, but the Minute Maid Park crowd was ready to celebrate.

As Altuve trotted toward the dugout, a 2,000-hit graphic was displayed on the jumbotron and the eight-time All-Star tipped his helmet to the roaring crowd. With the fans still cheering, Altuve stepped up out of the dugout for a curtain call, once again tipping his helmet.

Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (3,060) and Jeff Bagwell (2,314) also reached 2,000 hits with the Astros. They were both in attendance on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Altuve also singled on Gilbert's first pitch of the game. The 2017 AL MVP slowly trotted down to first base as a fan in the stands updated a homemade poster to 1,999.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen and White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus also reached 2,000 career hits this season. Andrus got his milestone hit on April 5. Freeman accomplished the feat on June 25, and McCutchen reached the milestone on June 11.

There are seven active MLB players with at least 2,000 hits: Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, Andrus, McCutchen and Freeman.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Hudson ISD officer dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
east texas refrigeration high school program
East Texas company creates high school training program to solve employee shortage
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Tell us about a wonderful nurse in your life

Latest News

In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers
Texas Rangers
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain