Lioness Alliance raises awareness for inhumane prison conditions

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Lioness Justice Impacted Women’s Alliance held a candlelight vigil to raise awareness for unsafe conditions in prison.

Partnering with the Texas Statewide Leadership Council, individuals gathered at Raby Park in Gatesville at 8 to honor those who have lost their lives due to heat-related causes and to stand with those who they believe are suffering.

The nonprofit is a group of formerly incarcerated women who advocate for better conditions for those in prison or jail, as well as staff members who work there.

Community outreach coordinator, Marci Simmons, hopes to spread awareness and that “there are still lots of people who do not know how dangerous the temperatures actually get in the prison system.”

The vigil highlighted how during the summer temperatures, prison cells can reach anywhere from 110 to 140 degrees according to the alliance group, which they believe is a violation of an individual’s 8th amendment right, which protects against cruel and unusual punishment.

Individuals who spoke at the vigil shared their experiences with the heat while incarcerated and had a moment of silence for those who had passed.

Simmons shares how she hopes that the “people inside of the prisons in Gatesville know that we are here.”

The alliance and the leadership council share that they will continue their partnership and fight against inhumane prison conditions.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.