Lufkin animal shelter asks public to foster, adopt as they reach capacity

Adopt a pet(Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter will not be able to accept any more intakes this week since their facility is full.

“For the past month and half, our shelter has met the criteria (90% adoption rate) to be considered a ‘no-kill shelter,’” a representative said. “Our staff is working overtime to continue that incredible feat and find placements for all of our lovable fur babies.”

The shelter asks people to consider fostering or adopting. All month, adoption fees will be only $40, which includes spay/neuter, shots and microchipping.

To find out how you can help or to find a FUREVER friend, call the shelter at 936-633-0218, come by 1901 Hill Street, or visit their website.

You can see all of the adoptable pets here.

