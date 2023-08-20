Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
National Weather Service issues fire danger statement for East Texas

Dry grasses are the perfect fuel for wildfires.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Conditions on Sunday cause a hightened risk for wildfire growth between the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, LA, issued a statement indicating that Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood Counties were at particular risk.

“Elevated fire weather conditions are expected for all of East and Northeast Texas today,” the NWS stated. “Weather conditions will be favorable for wildfire growth.”

Relative humidity is predicted to be between 20-30 percent, with winds light and variable to the east and northeast at 5-10 MPH, the NWS said, noting that slightly higher gusts are possible. Fuel in the area is said to be critically to extremely dry.

These conditions will support the spread of wildfires.

For a list of counties under a burn ban, click here.

Issued Aug. 20
Issued Aug. 20(National Weather Service)

