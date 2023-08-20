Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday temperatures in Lufkin tie all-time record high

Sunny and hot today. Highs around 109°.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The hottest temperature on record for Lufkin is 110 degrees, and the city tied this number Sunday afternoon. Tyler was one degree shy of their all-time record high of 110.

Lufkin reached 110 on a hot day in 1909 and more recently in 2000 on Sept. 4.

Sunday afternoon tied with these dates for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Lufkin.

Lufkin weather
Lufkin weather(KLTV)

Elsewhere in East Texas, Tyler broke the record for the hottest temperature recorded on this particular day in any given year. Tyler reached 109 degrees on Sunday, breaking the record of 107 set in 2011. However, the all-time record high of 110 remains unbroken.

Tyler weather
Tyler weather(KLTV)

Longview’s record, on the other hand, stayed safe. The high Sunday in Longview was 107, whereas the highest temperature on record for this day was 108 degrees in 2011.

Longview Weather
Longview Weather(KLTV)

The National Weather Service will confirm these numbers again after 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

