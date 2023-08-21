Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin woman dies of injuries 2 days after crash

Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.
Lufkin police responding to scene of crash.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman died in a hospital Wednesday after a Monday evening crash.

Mary Greer, 68, was in a crash Monday evening around 6:24 p.m., according to a release from the city. The release said Greer was driving northbound on Sayers Street, and failed to stop at a stop sign on Ellen Trout Drive. Her car crossed into the path of a westbound Ford F-150, the release said, and spun off the road, downing a light pole after being struck.

According to the release, Greer appeared to not have been wearing a seatbelt, and was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. She died in the hospital on Wednesday.

TxDOT responded to the scene for the downed light pole, and traffic was slowed in the area for around an hour.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

