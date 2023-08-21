Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Excessive heat warning and Red Flag Warning in effect for today. Stay cool, and report any smoke or fire you see immediately.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up on this Monday to some warm and muggy 70s and 80s with mostly clear skies. Expect ample sunshine this afternoon with another round of very hot highs ranging from 103°-106° for most. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect as the “feels like” temp could reach upwards of 112°+, and we also have some VERY high fire danger today, so please be sure to report any smoke or fire you see immediately. Unfortunately, our skies are set to remain dry for most, if not all, of this work week as high pressure continues to hold East Texas under a choke hold. Hot and muggy temperatures will continue each and every afternoon this week, with highs easily exceeding 100° so please just do your best to remain hydrated throughout the day and limit your time outdoor if possible. All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as we could have a tropical depression or storm form over the next couple of days. This system would likely remain well to the south of us and would push due west toward the south Texas and northeastern Mexico coastline. If we are to get any rain whatsoever, it would be from a weak disturbance that could arrive sometime this Friday or the weekend, although for now any rain that can pop up would be pretty limited. We’ll let you know if anything changes. In the meantime, stay cool y’all.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in shooting in Nacogdoches bar parking lot
A video shared by a TikTok user shows the 32-year-old singer decked out in a yellow apron...
WATCH: Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego Store at Mall of America
Shelby County wildfire grows to 500 acres as multiple crews respond
Dry grasses are the perfect fuel for wildfires.
National Weather Service issues East Texas fire danger statement for Sunday, Red Flag Warnings for Monday
Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley dies on duty at Bonner Elementary
Hudson ISD officer dies on duty at Bonner Elementary

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 8-20-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 8-20-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 8-20-23
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips