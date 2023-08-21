More dangerous heat and a small chance of a brief shower on the menu for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through at least Tuesday as dangerous heat levels will be here to stay.

In addition to the heat, we also have Fire Weather Warnings out for all of east Texas through Tuesday evening. The combination of breezy conditions, low relative humidity, high heat, and the dry fuels will all factor into an elevated fire threat.

The infamous heat dome has shifted a bit further to the north. However, its strength and close proximity will continue to keep the unrelenting, scorching heat in place for the foreseeable future.

Daytime highs will be in that 105-110 degree range each day from now through at least this weekend as daily record high temperatures will be in jeopardy of going down each day.

The placement of the heat dome will ultimately end up steering Tropical Depression Nine, perhaps soon to be Harold, down into south Texas early Tuesday morning as it continues to churn westward through the northern Gulf of Mexico.

We may see a few showers clip our far southern communities as the tropical disturbance moves into south Texas, but unfortunately, our odds for rain will be rather slim and will offer nothing of note to help the drought situation.

The best odds to see a passing shower tomorrow will be in our far southern communities, stretching from Livingston over toward Woodville and Jasper.

With the heat ridge retreating back to the west by the end of the week and this weekend, we will see another frontal boundary drift south toward our part of deep east Texas. Due to the frontal position, we will keep in a low-end, 20% chance of rain from Friday through Sunday. It is not much, but anything would be appreciated at this point in time.

